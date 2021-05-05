Trade Credit Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: QBE Insurance, Aon, AXA, AIG

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Trade Credit Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Trade Credit InsuranceMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Trade Credit Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atradius (Netherlands),Coface (France),Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland),Credendo Group (Belgium),QBE Insurance (Australia),Cesce (Spain),EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany),Marsh Inc. (United States),Aon (United Kingdom),AXA (France),AIG (United States),PingAn (China)



Brief Overview on Trade Credit Insurance

Trade credit insurance provides cover for businesses if customers who owe money for services or products do not pay their debts, or pay them later than the payment terms dictate. It gives businesses the confidence to extend credit to new customers and improves access to funding, often at more competitive rates. Trade credit insurance is for products and services that are due within 12 months. COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for trade credit insurance. This can be attributed to the increased uncertainty and protectionism in global trade, which is set to boost demand for trade credit insurance.



Trade Credit Insurance Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End Users (Manufacturers, Traders, Service Providers), Distribution Channel (Companies, Brokers/Agents, Online, Others), Coverage (Commercial risk, Political risk)



Market Drivers:

- Exponential Growth in International Trades across the Globe

- Increasing Demand for Trade Credit Insurance Coverage So As To Ensure Protection against Unique Export Risks

- COVID-19 Pandemic Has Boosted the Demand for Trade Credit Insurance



Market Opportunities:

- The Shift in the Distribution of Insurance towards Digitalization and Technology Platforms Presents Huge Opportunities in the Trade Credit Insurance Space



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Trade Credit Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Trade Credit Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Trade Credit Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Trade Credit Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Trade Credit Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Trade Credit Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Trade Credit Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Trade Credit Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



