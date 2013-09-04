Trade in Detectives Grows and Grows

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Launched on the 7th August 2013, Trade In Detectives continues to grow rapidly with nearly 10,000 Likes achieved on Facebook, 2,500 followers on Twitter and 2,300 watching its videos on Youtube.



Trade in Detectives is a new online trade in and cash price comparison service, to ensure gamers get the maximum value on offer for their old games, consoles and accessories – and it’s completely FREE of charge!



Fronted by canine duo Detective Maxwell and Doctor Winston, the aim of Trade in Detectives is to help gamers get the highest value of their old games, consoles and accessories from one convenient website, ensuring gamers no longer get ripped off!



Simply enter the product name or barcode of the product you wish to trade, and Trade In Detectives clearly lists all of the available trade in and cash price options, from the leading UK retailers, without you having to march off into town laden with bags, making numerous phone calls, or spending hours online doing the research.



With gamers having so many new and exciting games and consoles to choose from this Xmas, and money getting tighter, trading in is a great way to save money, and ensures you never have to pay full price for a new game again! For example, GTA 5 is currently only £4.97 when you trade in 2 games at a selected online retailer.



Maxwell, Lead Detective explains, “ Trade in values constantly change from retailer to retailer as stock levels go up and down and we’re here to keep an eye on them”.



*This is clearly apparent in some of the current trade in prices on offer this week:



PS3



Killzone 3: £2.40 to £21



The Last of Us: £20 to £30



Xbox 360



Call of Duty Black Ops 2: £9 to £17



GTA IV: £4 to £13



Consoles



PS3 160gb: £55 to £105



Xbox 360 250gb slim: £38 to £70



Maxwell continues “Trade in and Cash prices change on a daily basis and can be likened to the stock markets – so you are best shopping around and frequently reviewing the prices to get the best deals. Most retailers will beat or match competitors trade in offers – but you need to do the research first yourself, and show them evidence…. That’s where we step in”



To test the completely free of charge service for yourself, simply visit www.tradeindetectives.com where you can also register now for a chance to win a PS4 and Xbox One console in time for Christmas!



You can watch the launch video at: http://youtu.be/JiF_bJ621dk



or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tradeindetectives alternatively follow them on Twitter @TradeDetectives



For further information please contact detectives@lunchpr.com or call us on 0207 886 0790



*Correct at time of going to press



Company Name – Rubber Road Ltd

Company Location - Welwyn Garden City