Trade Insurance Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Cost Structures, Growth Rate, Market Statistics and Forecasts to 2025

The Trade Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry.



Major Players are:



HCC International (United Kingdom),Travelers (United States),Euler Hermes (France),Credimundi (Belgium),ACE (United Kingdom),Argo Surety (United Kingdom),Zurich (Switzerland),AIG (United States),Novae Group plc (United Kingdom),SACE BT (Italy),Atradius (United Kingdom),Aon (United Kingdom),



NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.



Definition:



Global trade has changed significantly since the financial crisis and the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which spread protectionism and nationalism amid global economic and political volatility. To fill the gap left by banks shrinking their balance sheets, commercial transactions have been increasingly supported by structured credit modalities carried out by factories, financing â€˜Accounts Receivableâ€™ in local and international currencies. The Covid-19 crisis is further transforming the trade credit market. The sector may reach USD 10 trillion in volume globally by 2030. Trade credit insurers are also impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. With an expectation of increasing loss trends in the short term, indemnity reserves may need to be established. The market appetite following Covid-19 may be a little different from what we saw in the past decade. Countries like France, Germany, and the Netherlands have introduced measures offering support to the trade credit insurance industry through guarantees backed by public funds, allowing insurers to maintain limits and capacity. In turn, insurers transfer part of the premium collected to the government. This is an interesting and creative tool that if adopted in other countries such as in Brazil could not only protect the credit insurance industry but perhaps most importantly, guarantee access to commercial credit which is vital for the economy.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Type (Property/Cargo Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Foreign Currency Exchange Insurance, Trade Credit Insurance, Others), Organization Size (SMEâ€™s, Large Enterprises), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Trade Type (Domestic, Oversees)



Market Trends:

Rapidly Growing International Trade Volumes

Political Events, Economic Downturns, and Natural Disasters Fuels the Need of Trade Insurance Coverage



Market Drivers:

Growing Popularity of Online Sales Channel



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2025



Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)



