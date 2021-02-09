Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Trade Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Trade Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Trade Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are HCC International (United Kingdom), Travelers (United States), Euler Hermes (France), Credimundi (Belgium), ACE (United Kingdom), Argo Surety (United Kingdom), Zurich (Switzerland), AIG (United States), Novae Group plc (United Kingdom), SACE BT (Italy), Atradius (United Kingdom) and Aon (United Kingdom).



Global trade has changed significantly since the financial crisis and the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, which spread protectionism and nationalism amid global economic and political volatility. To fill the gap left by banks shrinking their balance sheets, commercial transactions have been increasingly supported by structured credit modalities carried out by factories, financing 'Accounts Receivable' in local and international currencies. The Covid-19 crisis is further transforming the trade credit market. The sector may reach USD 10 trillion in volume globally by 2030. Trade credit insurers are also impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. With an expectation of increasing loss trends in the short term, indemnity reserves may need to be established. The market appetite following Covid-19 may be a little different from what we saw in the past decade. Countries like France, Germany, and the Netherlands have introduced measures offering support to the trade credit insurance industry through guarantees backed by public funds, allowing insurers to maintain limits and capacity. In turn, insurers transfer part of the premium collected to the government. This is an interesting and creative tool that if adopted in other countries such as in Brazil could not only protect the credit insurance industry but perhaps most importantly, guarantee access to commercial credit which is vital for the economy.



Market Drivers

- Growing Popularity of Online Sales Channel



Market Trend

- Rapidly Growing International Trade Volumes

- Political Events, Economic Downturns, and Natural Disasters Fuels the Need of Trade Insurance Coverage



Restraints

- The lack of technical expertise



Opportunities

- COVID 19 pandemic is further increasing uncertainty and protectionism in global trade which is set to boost demand for trade credit insurance.

- Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



The Global Trade Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property/Cargo Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Foreign Currency Exchange Insurance, Trade Credit Insurance, Others), Organization Size (SME's, Large Enterprises), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Trade Type (Domestic, Oversees)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Trade Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Trade Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Trade Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Trade Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Trade Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Trade Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Trade Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



