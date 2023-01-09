NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Trade Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Trade Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: Oracle (United States), QAD Precision (United States), Integration Point, Inc. (United States), Amber Road, Inc (E2open) (United States), SAP Global Trade Services (Germany), Bamboo Rose LLC (United States), Infor Nexus (United States), Trademo Intel (United States), Aptean (United States), BluJay Solutions (United States).



Definition: Trade management software is used to manage global trade operations. Most of the time, importers and exporters tend to use trade management software for improving collaboration with trade partners. It automates trade operations around the world offering effectiveness and efficiency in importing and exporting activities. The software improves the collaboration with the trade partners and manages the trade operation helping in custom/regulatory compliances, trade financings, order management, inventory management, and others. trade management software integrates with ERP solutions, supply chain suites, EDI software, and other tools. Increasing demand for automation in trade operations impacting on the demand for software in a positive manner.



On 10th March 2021, BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announced the launch of the Augmented Global Trade (AGT) platform, a multi-tenant SaaS platform that enhances and automates the end-to-end customs and compliance requirements for international trade. For logistics service providers, carriers, and shippers managing complex customs declarations, as well as shippers that need to assert control over a network of brokers and freight forwarders, BluJay's Augmented Global Trade platform streamlines workflow, decreases risk, and accelerates efficiency for international trade operations.



Market Opportunities:

Surging Global Supply Chain Solution will Boost the Trade Management Software



Market Trends:

Integration of ERP Tools with Trade Management Software for Overall Management



Market Drivers:

Demand for the Automation in Trade Operations for Efficiency and Effectiveness

Increasing Need for the Coordination and Sync in Global Logistics and Smoother Importing and Exporting Operations



The Global Trade Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Small-medium Size Enterprise, Large Size Enterprise), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Oil & gas, Chemical, Electronic and IT, Healthcare, Airlines, Agriculture, Food, Retail, Other), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Order Management, Inventory Management, Customs and Regulatory Compliance, Trade Financing and Financial Settlement, Ocean/Air Procurement and Contract Management, Global Trade Visibility, Others)



Global Trade Management Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Trade Management Software market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Trade Management Software

-To showcase the development of the Trade Management Software market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Trade Management Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Trade Management Software

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Trade Management Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Trade Management Software market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Trade Management Software near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Trade Management Software market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



