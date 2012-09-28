Trade Show Company Shines in the Midst of Economic Downturn

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The California-based trade show exhibit manufacturer Xibeo has grown significantly despite the past few years of economic downturn. The recession damaged the trade show industry greatly, with several suppliers and manufacturers shutting their doors or scaling back. With unique custom rental solutions that are light weight, and more cost effective to ship and set-up than traditional exhibit designs, Xibeo not only made it through the tough economy but was recently identified in August of this year as one of the top 100 makers of trade show displays and exhibits for 2013.



Xibeo has seen an increase of 40% in their business since the economic down turn and attributes much of the success to working with their customers as marketing partners rather than being order takers. Creating design solutions that are eye catching and customized for each client as well as designed to keep logistic costs down, has been essential in helping Xibeo’s customers maximize their ROI at trade shows.



For those interested in learning more about Xibeo and the story behind how this young company has grown through the last ten years, visit www.xibeo.com. To get a quote on a trade show display, visit their website, or give the office a call at 866-408-4099.



About Xibeo

Xibeo, which was created in 2001 and is based in Oxnard, California, is one of the premier trade show display and accessory companies in the United States. With a brick and mortar store, and a significant online presence, Xibeo is at the forefront of the trade show industry. With an excellent team of designers and consultants, Xibeo provides its clients with state of the art techniques and service.