Xibeo Celebrates 11 Years in Business

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Xibeo, a leading provider of quality trade show displays and exhibits, has announced that it is celebrating its 11th year in business. Located in Oxnard, California, the company has earned a reputation for world-class trade show booths, signs and stands that are versatile and durable. A wide variety of solutions are available, from portable exhibits that are easy to set up and tear down to displays featuring custom exhibit design for maximum impact.



Much of the company’s continued success can be attributed to the expertise and knowledge of owners Theron Whitney and Lauren Jayne, whose combined 30 years of experience gives them unique insight into the needs of exhibitors. All products available from Xibeo are designed to be affordable, unique and easy to use, making them a popular choice with companies who regularly attend conferences and trade shows.



“We’re incredibly grateful to all of our customers for their continued confidence and loyalty,” says Lauren Jayne, President of Xibeo “and we are so proud to be celebrating 11 years of business. We look forward to many more years of giving our customers the quality and service that they have come to expect from us.”



Behind each of Xibeo’s high quality exhibits, displays and accessories is a suite of full-service solutions, including award-winning designs, full turn-key service, experienced consultants, custom fabrication, unique rental inventory and interior design services. For more information about the company and its products and services, visit http://www.xibeo.com.



About Xibeo

Just an hour north of Los Angeles, Xibeo is conveniently located to help with your show needs in and around southern California, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as shows nation-wide and internationally. Owned and operated by Theron Whitney & Lauren Jayne with a combined experience of over 30 years in the display industry, Xibeo is a full service exhibit house specializing in creative solutions to its customer's needs.