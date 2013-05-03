Corporate Show Displays Now Have an X-Factor

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Companies no longer need to purchase and build expensive trade show exhibits. There is an alternative. Offering companies a way to demonstrate products and services without the traditional costs, Xibeo has created a full-service alternative that includes customized, portable and rentable exhibits. For companies needing flexibility and fast turnaround, Xibeo is an ideal marketing partner.



The company offers table top displays, banner stands, pop-up displays, folding fabric displays and portable modular exhibits. Its specialty is designing affordable, custom trade show displays using the latest light-weight and modular products and systems available from truss, tension fabric, aluminum framing and eco-friendly materials.



Full service includes marketing planning assistance, design, construction, coordination of shipping and labor for individual shows, and complete management of show forms. The company also stores and maintains trade show displays in between shows.



Xibeo also offers products and services for retail displays and interiors. The company provides design, manufacture and installation of museum, restaurant and retail store environments.



“We offer our clients award-winning design,” says co-founder Theron Whitney. “But more importantly, we make sure the exhibit achieves the customer goals and keeps within their budget. We want to ensure that they have a good ROI and a great experience with us.”



Located an hour north of the Los Angeles Convention Center, the company is centrally located to provide assistance for exhibits at the Los Angeles. Anaheim and Long Beach convention halls. For further detail please visit, http://www.xibeo.com/.