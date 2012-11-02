Xibeo Offers Branding to Help Clients Stand out at Trade Shows

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Trade shows are a critical part of commerce today - they allow businesses to speak with prospective customers face to face, and help products reach a wider audience. However, they can also be very expensive. Instead of sending out for a pricey, custom-built exhibit or reusing the old one until it falls apart, customers can opt for a custom rental from Xibeo that is designed and built specifically for their company. Click on the link for more information on trade show exhibit rental.



Xibeo’s rental units are built using modular, lightweight materials that help cut shipping costs and make them easier to transport and set up. They give customers the benefit of having a catchy, customized display without having to pay a large sum to buy one, and companies no longer have to commit to a certain format or size display for years to come. By changing sizes or styles at each show, companies can keep their show displays dynamic and fresh, which will keep prospective customers coming back for more. Xibeo can also work with clients on their graphic design for each show to ensure the message is perfectly coordinated with the exhibit booth design.



Custom rentals allow companies to create a unique branded message without having to pay a lot of money and commit to an exhibit for years to come. For more information about Xibeo and their personalized trade show rental units, visit their website at www.xibeo.com.



About Xibeo

The team at Xibeo considers themselves to be partners in trade show marketing. They have award winning trade show exhibit designs that are created by designers with an average of 20 years experience in the industry. Their consultants can also help companies conceptualize and create the perfect exhibits for every trade show. Xibeo’s on-site team of custom fabricators places a high value on quality and creativity, and are constantly innovating the environments they build. With experience and a skilled team of professionals, Xibeo is confident that they can help any company reach the trade show success they seek.