A Trade Show Company Who Knows How to Succeed

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Xibeo, a full service exhibit company based out of California, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Opening their doors a few months after 9/11, Xibeo began in an uncertain business environment and has thrived during their ten years with a unique approach to exhibit building. Offering completely customizable rental solutions for any size exhibit space, using light weight and modular exhibit components, Xibeo found a niche for itself helping customers present themselves at trade shows with impressive designs at half the cost of traditional exhibit rentals. Their non-traditional approach to exhibit solutions helped the small company weather the recent economic downturn, allowing them to be one of the few companies left of its kind in the southern California area.



Through the years, Xibeo has made a name for itself providing cost effective solutions for customers of every size and industry across the nation. Xibeo’s experienced staff of professionals work with customers as their marketing partner to always come up with a solution, whether purchased or rented, that not only is built on time, but on budget and in style.



To request a quote or to learn more about the different trade show services Xibeo offers, visit www.xibeo.com or call the main office in California at 866-408-4099.



About Xibeo

Founded in 2001, the Oxnard, California based Xibeo is a trade show company that specializes in providing unique and award winning displays and accessories to companies in every industry. Xibeo prides itself on its customer service, and provides leading support from start to finish for those attending trade shows country wide.