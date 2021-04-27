Trade Stocks, ETFS, Digital Assets & Study Market Outcomes on Wyretrade Powered by PEPPER

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Wyretrade powered by PEPPER is a game-changing app which allows investors build a diversified portfolio by trading stocks, ETFS and cryptocurrencies on a single platform. Investors can start with as little as $5 and trade over 2000 stocks and ETFs; and can buy, sell, hold and trade over 45 crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum and more. Traders can build their own portfolio and diversify it by investing in several kinds of stocks and cryptos. Wyretrade also allows traders to predict on the hottest stocks and crypto markets. And in case the traders are looking at investing in a stock that they cannot afford, this platform also offers margin trading. By borrowing to increase their trading capital, users will have a better leverage on their stock.



Wyretrade is backed by a decentralized, fast, sustainable and a scalable network of financial products and services. The platform is designed to connect the widest financial infrastructure with a cross-currency transaction system. Wyretrade powered by PEPPER or PEPE is a Stellar utility token which will now serve as the core collateral and the primary medium of transaction during spending and settlements. The ICO Token Price for 1 PEPE is $0.033 only. With a fund raising goal of 87,500,000 PPE, Wyretrade aims at developing the merchants payment feature by end of 2021. The platform is also build around rewards so as to speed up the fund raising process. Wyretrade rewards a user in PEPPER every time they invest in stocks and ETFS using this platform. Investors from around the world can invest and sell back in crypto currencies using their local currencies.



Wyretrade powered by PEPPER is a trading app that allows investors trade stock, cryptocurrencies and ETFS. Registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this American Financial Investment Advisor Company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.



