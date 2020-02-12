Trade Surveillance Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020 Focusing on Industry Profit

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Unlawful trading in the financial institutes has been led by use of data breaching of internal control and policies. Thus there is a requirement of such a method which can detect trading rule violation. Same can be achieved with the help of trade surveillance method. Trade surveillance is a method to encompass process and technology that detects trading rule violation. Also, transparency, efficiency, and oversight in the present market trade can be achieved with the help of surveillance. Moreover, the new trade surveillance method includes pattern recognition and behavioral analysis, which can be used to identify potential violations prior to the occurrence. Therefore, new trade surveillance method has benefits over the traditional post-trade surveillance methods. The trade surveillance market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to these benefits of the trade surveillance. Also, the trade surveillance method focuses on robust reporting control, system enhancements, and extensive business rules engines. In addition, trade surveillance provides mandatory block leave for traders.



Trade surveillance is the prevention and investigation of illegal trading practices in the securities market. Also the trade surveillance helps buyers and sellers to achieve fairness and accuracy of transactions.



Trade Surveillance Market: Drivers and Challenges



The increasing need of security is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the trade surveillance market. Also, the increasing occurrences of data manipulation and fraud in the financial institutes is expected to increase the demand for trade surveillance. Also, the financial institutes require pre and post trade surveillance, which is expected to rise the demand for trade surveillance. The benefits of trade surveillance such as effective internal control and workflow management are also expected to increase the demand for trade surveillance in the coming years. Another factors responsible for the growth of the trade surveillance market are regulatory and internal compliance.



However, design & implementation of the surveillance system and non-standardization of compliance are the major challenges for the growth of the market for trade surveillance. Furthermore, analyzing multiple parameters and monitoring real-time events for fraud detection is very complex, which is also expected to restrain the market growth.



Trade Surveillance Market: Players



Some of the key players operating in the trade surveillance market are NICE Systems, Crisil Limited, Accenture, Solidus Labs, Software AG, Wipro Limited, FIS, OneMarketData, LLC, ACA Compliance Group, Cinnober, and Aquis Technologies. These players are expected to highly influence the trade and surveillance market during the forecast period.