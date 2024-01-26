Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2027

The global Trade Surveillance Systems Market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Growing need to monitor trade activities in financial institutions, rising demand to meet trade regulations and compliance requirements across financial institutions, compelling need to control market manipulation and market abuse activities, growing importance of holistic surveillance solutions with integrated markets and communications surveillance, and increasing demand for 360-degree trade surveillance are key factors for the growth of the Trade Surveillance Systems market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Trade Surveillance Systems Market"



307 - Tables

67 - Figures

268 – Pages



Trade Surveillance Systems Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Growing need to monitor trade activities in financial institutions.

Rising demand to meet trade regulations and compliance requirements across financial institutions

Growing importance of holistic surveillance solutions with integrated markets and communications surveillance

Increasing demand for 360-degree trade surveillance

Restraints:



Complex analysis of multiple parameters and monitoring of real-time events for fraud detection.

Regulatory uncertainty and cost-versus-benefit objections

Opportunities:



Growing sophistication of trade surveillance system solutions powered by advanced analytics, AI, ML, and process automation technologies.

Growing inclination toward adoption of cloud-based deployments in trade surveillance

Demand for low-latency reporting and time-series databases

The key and emerging market players in the Trade Surveillance Systems market include NICE (Israel), FIS (US), Nasdaq (US), IPC (US), SIA S.p.A. (Italy), ACA Group (US), Aquis Technologies (UK), Software AG (Germany), b-next (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), OneMarketData (US), Scila (Sweden), CRISIL (India), IBM (US), Trading Technologies (US), Acuity Knowledge Partners (UK), Abel Noser (US), MyComplianceOffice (US), Trillium (US), Trapets (Sweden), Eventus (US), Intellect Design Arena (India), Red Deer (UK), Solidus Labs (US), and SteelEye (UK). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Trade Surveillance Systems market.



NICE is a global provider of cloud platforms for AI-driven business solutions that serve two main markets: Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. NICE operates in the Crime and Compliance industry through its subsidiary, Actimize, which it acquired in July 2007. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence, and insider trading. In April 2021, NICE Actimize partnered with Refinitiv to expand the distribution of its SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite across the Asia Pacific. The partnership would extend the market for NICE Actimize in the growing Asia Pacific market.



FIS is a global technology leader in financial services in the US and offers its solutions to retail banks, wealth managers, and consulting and outsourcing organizations. Its offerings include digital lending solutions under the Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS) segment. The company primarily focuses on the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions bank. In February 2022, FIS acquired Payrix, a provider of embedded payments solutions. The acquisition would expand FIS' eCommerce offerings and add new capabilities, such as fully digital and automated onboarding, compliance, billing, and settlement.



