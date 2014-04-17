Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- How Do I Trade Stocks (http://HowDoITradeStocks.com) prides itself on being a stock trading website of transparency. It carries every trade its founder, John Bannan, has made since the site's beginning more than three years ago. How Do I Trade Stocks has shown an average annual ROI of 60%. Now John Bannan takes to the road across Canada in search of 1000 people who he will make $1,000,000 wealthier through his "Anyone Can Retire in 10 Years" event.



Anne Marie Heinrichs, President of How Do I Trade Stocks, says of the 1000 people / $1,000,000 wealthier goal, "We will be unwavering in our commitment to make it happen."



"Anyone Can Retire in 10 Years" promises to show traders of every level how to be an amazing investor. John will pass along insights on his investing strategy which he says can be applied over about 15 minutes a day.



Attendees at the event will also learn:



- Simple steps to OUTPERFORM the stock market

- How to keep RISK LOW, while still getting HIGH RETURNS

- When to be IN and OUT of the stock market

- A PROVEN strategy for success and prosperity



As a bonus John will share how his system saw the dot-com bubble & the crash of 2008 coming, and how both were avoided.



John began his speaking tour in late March with the first "Anyone Can Retire in 10 Years" engagement at the historic Walper Hotel in Kitchener, ON. The tour now extends to 40 dates across Canada.



The next upcoming dates are as follows:



Barrie – April 3, 2014 – 7pm to 9pm OPEN FOR REGISTRATION



Newmarket – April 17, 2014 – 7pm to 9pm OPEN FOR REGISTRATION

Milton – April 24, 2014 – 7pm to 9pm OPEN FOR REGISTRATION

Guelph – April 28, 2014 – 7pm to 9pm OPEN FOR REGISTRATION

Toronto West – May 5, 2014 – 7pm to 9pm OPEN FOR REGISTRATION



John recently said of his goal of make 1000 individuals $1,000,000 wealthier, "I know it's a lofty goal, and others that have gone before me have tried, but I truly believe we can do it. If people are willing to learn, my team and I will be there every step of the way."



For more information on the "Anyone Can Retire in 10 Years" speaking tour visit http://www.howdoitradestocks.com/anyone-can-retire-10-years/



About How Do I Trade Stocks

How Do I Trade Stocks was founded by John Bannan in 2011. John studied trading in the academic world as well as being mentored by some of Wall Street's foremost traders, including Phil Town and Courtney Smith.



HowDoITradeStocks.com offers real time access to John's trades, and a complete history of all his trades going back to the beginning of the website.



CONTACT

How Do I Trade Stocks

Anne Marie Heinrichs

Ph: 519 894 6929

email: amheinrichs@amibsc.com

http://HowDoITradeStocks.com