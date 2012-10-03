TradeKing $50 Bonus Offer for October 2012 Available to All New Customers Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- TradeKing have announced a brand new promotion for October 2012, and they are basically offering a cash bonus of $50 to any new customers that open an account with them this month.



TradeKing only run these incentive-based promotions once or twice a year, so anyone that has been considering opening a trading account with TradeKing may want to do so before October 31 2012, when this latest promotion ends.



It is worth noting that this $50 bonus is not available directly from the TradeKing.com website. It is only available through selected partners and via special promotional links, and Articate.com is one such website where this offer is available.



Articate.com have provided full details of this TradeKing $50 bonus offer in their latest article, which includes the special promotional links that people need to click on in order to qualify for this offer, as well as the terms and conditions of this latest promotion.



For those people unfamiliar with TradeKing, this online broker prides itself in offering some of the lowest trading fees in the industry, whilst also offering a top quality trading experience and award-winning levels of customer service to it's customers.



They currently charge just $4.95 to buy or sell shares, and an additional 65 cents per contract to trade options.



It is primarily because of these low trading fees that they have managed to attract more than 250,000 customers over the years, and this latest offer which entitles new customers to a $50 cash bonus is likely to win them even more new customers.



Full details of TradeKing's $50 promotion for October 2012 can be found at:



http://articate.com/2012/10/01/tradeking-announce-new-promotion-50-bonus-for-all-new-customers/



About Articate.com

Articate.com features articles on a variety of different subjects, including many finance and investing articles, and reviews many of the best products and services that come on to the market.