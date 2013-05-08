Trademark Access Offering Affordable Assistance for Filing Trademark Applications

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- In the age of the internet, it is possible to find do-it-yourself instructions for anything you could possibly think of. Many people are tempted to print out Trademark applications and complete them at home by themselves, thinking that they are saving time and money. This could not be further from the truth. Some things should be left to the professionals, to avoid loss of time, money, and potentially their trademark.



Trademark Access is an online service that offers advice on filing for trademarks. They are staffed by experienced Trademark attorneys, which are lawyers that have decided to specialize in filing for trademarks. They can help run a trademark search for all fifty states, as well as on the federal level, to make sure that a trademark is unique and that a similar trademark has not already been registered. The Trademark attorneys can also help file the Trademark application, to make sure that the Trademark application will not be refused and that the person applying does not lose the application fees.



Trademark attorneys will be able to answer any questions a client may have. Once the Trademark application is approved, these Trademark attorneys can help the client understand the full range of rights that they now have. These rights will include, but not be limited to, being protected from another business filing a similar trademark in an attempt to steal business; and being able to sue for trademark infringement and lost profits if another business does attempt to use a similar trademark. It is important in today’s market that the client understands the importance of acquiring a trademark, and that they are able to file for it fast, effectively, and affordably.



Trademark Access

Salt Lake City, UT 84110

http://www.trademarkaccess.com/