TRADEMARK Releases New Video

Horn Lake, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Everybody is talking about the brand new video, "Say It Ain't So”, which has just been released by the powerhouse Mississippi Country Rock band - Trademark. This Mississippi band is seeing huge returns on their investment of time and love for their craft, including a sponsorship by Meridian, MS based Peavey Electronics. This new single will also be on a compilation CD that will be distributed to over 70,000 music industry professionals at the South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, TX in March 2013.



In the week since this single has been released through CDBaby.com, “Say It Ain’t So” has reached number 1 on Cd Baby’s Rock-Country Rock Charts, and number 5 on Cd Baby’s Country-Country Rock Charts. The video release has almost hit 10,000 views within a week on YouTube alone. Could this be the next Mississippi band that breaks out across the country? Only time will tell.



To watch and listen interested folks may click the link below: http://youtu.be/nO6kdUY3f-k



Dixie Party Productions

Management@trademarkhome.com

Jackson, MS

http://www.trademarkhome.com