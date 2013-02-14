Trader Newsletters Reports on Following Stocks

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Tradersnewsletters.com, a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK), Ingen Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: IGNT), HII Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB: HIIT)



NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK) today announced the completion of its expansion to Silicon Valley with the opening of a new headquarters in San Jose, CA. NanoTech has signed a multi-year lease for the multi-use building which contains office space, R&D facilities and warehouse space. Jeffrey A. Foley, NanoTech CEO, stated, "With Governor Brown leading the way offering tax incentives to businesses, San Jose has once again become the prime location for expansion of the tech industry." Foley continued, "Recent announcements from industry giants NVidia and Samsung developing nearby campuses only helps to support our decision for the move."



Ingen Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: IGNT), an emerging medical device manufacturer with patented proprietary medical technology for the growing $55 Billion US home healthcare industry, has entered into an agreement with Tom Childers and Jim Shields, both Managing Members with WTP Holdings International, LLC. As previously announced, the Company has been looking for the right person or company to represent Ingen's products, Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula with Oxyview, to various government markets such as the VA and Department of Defense. Since entering into this agreement with WTP, the Company anticipates selling up to $640k of product through the "Set Aside, Federal Supply Schedule Contract" it received in April of 2011.



HII Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB: HIIT), an oilfield services company headquartered in Houston, Texas, today announced that it has established an oilfield safety consulting business unit called "AES Safety Services" within its AES Water Solutions subsidiary by consolidating several experienced independent oilfield safety engineers. AES Safety Services works directly with oilfield operators to assist in establishing and developing Health, Safety and Environmental programs that are customized to client companies' specific needs. The services offered cover a wide array of aspects from onsite training and inspection to field audits testing for compliance with increasing Federal and State requirements.



