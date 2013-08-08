Traders Alert - AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF)



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) Company reported an increase of +0.77% along with the trading price of $5.90 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $5.85



DPHS recently gained a volume of 1.24M shares, while its average volume is 5.14M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.36- $5.14M, while today, up until 12:58PM, its minimum price was $5.85.Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +304.11%. AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia.



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) stock hit its highest price at $63.50, after starting its trade at $63.33. Company reported a increase of +0.68% at the price of $63.51 recently and its current day range is from $63.00 to $66.52.



BRZG total market capitalization remained $219.09B shares. Its current volume is 556,637.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 646,691.00 shares. Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world. It discovers, develops and provides diagnostic and therapeutic products and services from early detection and prevention of diseases to diagnosis, treatment and treatment monitoring.



For How Long RHHBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:KGET) recently gain +178.57% after opening at $0.0014. Its current trading price is $0.0039. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 54.59M shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 101,802.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $.005 while its minimum price was $0.0014. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the decline of -96%. Kleangas Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling oxy-hydrogen systems. These systems function by creating oxygen and hydrogen from distilled water through electrolysis and injecting these gases into the mixture of fuel and air used in gasoline and diesel internal combustion engines.



For How Long KGET Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) opened day trade at $7.70 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $7.50 . Overall trading volume of the shares is 143,289.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 76,033.00 shares.



If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of less than -10.78%. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Is LSTMF a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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