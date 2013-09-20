Traders Alert: A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: APPA), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HENOY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG ADR

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: APPA), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Henkel AG & Co KGaA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HENOY), Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY).



A.P. Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB:APPA) opened its last trade at the price of $0.33. Its closing price was $0.349 after gaining 6.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 919.775 shares, while its average trading volume remained 737.466 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.62.



A.P. Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceutical products using its proprietary Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery technology.



Will APPA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) percentage change surged 0.41% to close at $36.56 with the total traded volume of 31.500 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 72.695 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.19 - $36.93, while its day lowest price was $36.52. The share price hit the day highest price of $36.93.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Henkel AG & Co KGaA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HENOY) traded on volume of 133.988 shares in the last session against average volume of 935.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $103.55 and closed at $104.16 by scoring 0.11%.In the last three months the stock was up 2.37% while its 52 week range of the stock was $74.24 - $104.30.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide.



Will HENOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Ges.AG ADR (OTCMKTS: MURGY) started its last trading session with the price of $19.72 and closed at $19.44 by scoring -3.04%. The stock traded with total volume of 34.109 shares, while the average trading volume remained 53.489 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.10. Day range for the stock was $19.37 -$19.72.



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses.



Will MURGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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