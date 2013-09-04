Traders Alert- Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), Smithfield Foods, Inc.(NYSE:SFD),UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH),Shares S&P 100 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), Smithfield Foods, Inc.(NYSE:SFD),UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH),Shares S&P 100 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:OEF)



Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) managed to keep its gain at 0.77% on above-normal volume of 3.86 million shares. The stock settled at $46.85 after floating in a range of $46.57 to $47.31. Its latest price was $46.85, reaching market capitalization of $20.76 billion. Its 52-week range has been $39.44 to $50.97. Baker Hughes Incorporated supplies oilfield services, products, technology, and systems to the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. It offers drilling and evaluation products and services, including drill bits for performance drilling, hole enlargement, and coring; conventional and rotary steerable systems used to drill wells; measurement.



What was the Moving Force behind BHI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on BHI



Smithfield Foods, Inc.(NYSE:SFD) traded up on a volume of 3.84 million, higher than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained .45% to $33.68. Over the last twelve months, the stock has added 74.33% and faced a worst price of $33.68. Smithfield Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets fresh meat and packaged meat products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Pork, Hog Production, and International segments. It offers hogs; fresh pork products, such as loins, butts, picnics, ribs, and others; and beef, poultry, and packaged meats products.



For How Long SFD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



UnitedHealth Group Inc.(NYSE:UNH) settled +1.14% higher at $72.56 on above-normal volume of 3.8 million shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $73.67 and 52-week low price was $51.09. It traded in a range of $71.79 to $72.77 during the last trading day. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The company’s United Healthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for large national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers.



For How Long UNH’s Gloss will Attract Investors ? Find out via this report



Shares S&P 100 Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:OEF) saw its price gain on normal volume, as 3,788,305.The stock was up +0.37% to $73.63. It has gained over the last 12 months, increasing 13.26% and marked new high $74.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index).



Will OEF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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