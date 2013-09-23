Traders Alert: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM), iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU).



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR) opened its last trade at the price of $6.67. Its closing price was $1316 after losing -2.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.33 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.57.



Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



Will BSBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) percentage change plunged -2.02% to close at $9.70 with the total traded volume of 4.03 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 1.02 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.65 - $10.73, while its day lowest price was $9.70. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.90.



Valley National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management financial services.



Will VLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) traded on volume of 4.03 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.36 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.80 and closed at $18.51 by scoring -1.33%. In the last three months the stock was down -4.69% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $18.04 - $22.72.



Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity.



Will POM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) started its last trading session with the price of $13.13 and closed at $12.86 by scoring -2.94%. The stock traded with total volume of 7.32 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 788.416 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.20. Day range for the stock was $12.86 -$13.15.



ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



Will IAU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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