Traders Alert - Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) volume of 11.99 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 9.78 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.25 - $37.85 and the day range was $26.35 - $26.96.The stock opened the session at $26.41, remained amid the day range of $26.35 - $26.96, and closed the session at $26.91. The stock showed a positive performance of +3.10% in previous trading session. Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



For How Long BRCM’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded 10.90 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10.90 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.99 - $33.84. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.09%, while its closing price stayed at $32.60. The market capitalization of the stock remained 75.29 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +7.38%. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. The company?s Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, and movie programming for distribution through cable television systems.



Has FOXA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) volume of the stock was 9.40 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 13.50 million shares. The stock boosted +0.89% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $33.89. The stock traded 9.40 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 13.50 million shares. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services, such as money transfer, airtime top-up, and bill payment.



Will VOD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded with volume of 9.37 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8.38 million shares. The stock grew +0.98% and finished the trading at $31.86. The market capitalization of the stock remained 56.85 billion. The beta of the stock remained +0.98. Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks.



Why Should Investors Buy MDLZ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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