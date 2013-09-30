Traders Alert: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG), Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), Smith & Nephew Plc (LON:SN), iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MBB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG), Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN), iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MBB).



Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) opened its last trade at the price of $76.29. Its closing price was $76.21 after losing -0.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 607.854 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.13. Bunge Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and food business worldwide. Its Agribusiness segment engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.



Will BG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) percentage change surged 3.72% to close at $58.53 with the total traded volume of 1.28 million shares while its average volume of 392.779 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.51 - $59.16, while its day lowest price was $56.11. The share price hit the day highest price of $59.16. Thor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories in the United States and Canada.



Will THO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) traded on volume of 1.27 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.32 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $785.00 and closed at $775.50 by scoring -0.64%.In the last three months the stock was up 5.51% while its 52 week range of the stock was $636.00 - $805.50. Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.



Will SN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:MBB) started its last trading session with the price of $105.62 and closed at $105.68 by scoring 0.15%. The stock traded with total volume of 268.045 shares, while the average trading volume remained 154.856 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.01. Day range for the stock was $105.62 and $105.80. iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.



Will MBB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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