Traders Alert - Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF).



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) ended higher +1.01% and complete the day at $2.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 305,114. After opening at $1.97, the stock hit as high as $2.05. However, it traded between $0.60 and $2.47 over the last twelve months.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future



For How Long CTIX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.748, a +2.80% increase. Around 1.17 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 801,300 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.14 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



For How Long MONIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE) moved +13.68 percent higher at $1.08 and traded between $0.96 and $1.10 after opening the day at $0.98. Its performance over the last five days remained 195.73%, which stands at 195.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 75.58%.



Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE) is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of bioscience products. PURE’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).



For How Long PURE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) shares fall, losing -13.25 percent to close at $1.31. The stock is up around 773.33% this year and -76.18% for the last 12 months. Around 201,688 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 246,301 shares.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012, to the Company regarding the Property



Will BLUF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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