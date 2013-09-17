Traders Alert: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS: CERP), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS: CERP), Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY).



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS: CERP) decreased -2.58% and closed at $0.0151on a traded volume of 4.85 million shares, in comparison to 18.64 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-48.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and its total outstanding shares are720.22 million



Will CERP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound.



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC) plunged -8.33% and closed at $0.110 on a traded volume of 1.78 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 514.376shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -42.07%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.12.



Will FEEC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China.



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS: IMSC) jumped 0.93% and closed at $1.09. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.75 and $1.75 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.15 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.05 and the overall traded volume that day was 296.381 shares.



Will IMSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Implant Sciences Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and systems for use in security, safety, and defense industries primarily in the United States, China, and Iraq.



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) after opening its shares at the price of $8.53 jumped 0.71% to close the day at $8.52. The stock ended on a traded volume of 34.727 shares, in comparison to 53.792 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $7.36 and $11.89 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $8.64.



Will TUWOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.



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