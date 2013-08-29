Traders Alert - Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PIN), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PIN), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS)



Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) volume of 2.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.84 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.29 - $31.97 and the day range was $14.87 - $15.83.The stock opened the session at $15.58, remained amid the day range of $14.87 - $15.83, and closed the session at $14.95. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.36% in previous trading session. Coeur Mining, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in South America, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.



Has CDE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PIN) traded 980,949 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.50 - $19.66. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.07%, while its closing price stayed at $13.89. The market capitalization of the stock remained 276.21 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -23%. PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which consists the Index and American depository receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.



For How Long PIN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) volume of the stock was 2.34 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.70 million shares. The stock plunged -0.45% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $2.21. The stock traded 2.34 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.70 million shares. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., an environmental solutions company, provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers in energy and industrial end-markets in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy NES After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) traded with volume of 2.39 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.21 million shares. The stock grew +2.62% and finished the trading at $17.62. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.39 million. The beta of the stock remained 2.73. Barclays PLC provides various financial products and services worldwide. The company operates in UK Retail and Business Banking, Europe Retail and Business Banking, Africa Retail and Business Banking, Barclaycard, Investment Bank, Corporate Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management groups.



Why Should Investors Buy BCS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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