Traders Alert: DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS: DSEEY), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS: DSEEY), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY).



DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS: DSEEY) opened its last trade at the price of $9.42. Its closing price was $9.59 after gaining 4.13% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 198.260 shares, while its average trading volume remained 15.784 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker dealer in Japan and internationally.



Will DSEEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY) percentage change surged 3.12% to close at $12.91 with the total traded volume of 2.39 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 91.388 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.03 - $16.86, while its day lowest price was $12.46. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.96.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



Will AAUKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xun Energy Inc (OTCMKTS: XNRG) traded on volume of 452.44 million shares in the last session against average volume of 9.96 million shares. The company closed at $0.0011 by scoring 22.22% increased. In the last three months the stock was down -71.05%.



Xun Energy, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on alternative energy business. The company was formerly known as Real Value Estates, Inc. and changed its name to Xun Energy, Inc.



Will XNRG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) started its last trading session with the price of $25.45 and closed at $26.16 by scoring 2.67% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 60.126 shares, while the average trading volume remained 101.552 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.29. Day range for the stock was $25.41 -$26.16.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



Will ZURVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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