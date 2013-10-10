Traders Alert: DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE :SRC), Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE :SRC) , Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) opened its last trade at the price of $15.68. Its closing price was $15.66 after gaining 0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.09 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.71. DDR Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company engages in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning, leasing, and managing shopping centers, mini-malls, and lifestyle centers.



Will DDR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING) percentage change surged 0.96% to close at $11.57 with the total traded volume of 2.86 million shares while its average volume of 2.93 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.00 - $12.39, while its day lowest price was $11.45. The share price hit the day highest price of $11.60. ING Groep N.V., a financial services company, provides banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement services.



Will ING Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE :SRC) traded on volume of 2.77 million shares in the last session against average volume of 16.402 shares. The company started closed at $9.18 and percentage change surged 0.88%. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate.



Will SRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) started its last trading session with the price of $13.35 and closed at $13.27 by scoring -0.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.50 million shares. Day range for the stock was $12.65 and $13.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area.



Will ESRT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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