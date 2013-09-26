Traders Alert: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) opened its last trade at the price of $1.96. Its closing price was $2.08 after gaining 4.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 121.835 shares, while its average trading volume remained 151.498 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.04.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia.



Will DSNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) percentage change surged 0.50% to close at $10.13 with the total traded volume of 411.126 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 200.820 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.92 - $10.40, while its day lowest price was $10.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.21.



Description



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) traded on volume of 194.050 shares in the last session against average volume of 151.089 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.27 and closed at $1.32 by scoring 1.54%.In the last three months the stock was down -4.38% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.48 - $1.89.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC) started its last trading session with the price of $1.15 and closed at $1.19 by scoring 3.48%. The stock traded with total volume of 206.033 shares, while the average trading volume remained 115.444 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.19. Day range for the stock was $1.15 and $1.20.



Implant Sciences Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and systems for use in security, safety, and defense industries primarily in the United States, China, and Iraq.



Will IMSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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