Traders Alert - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE)



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) is trading with an drop of -1.20%, along with the trading price of $0.123up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.13.



NOK recently gained a volume of 2.82 million shares, while its average volume is 3.36 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.17, while today, up until 12:14PM, its minimum price was $0.12. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products.



Has ELTP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) stock hit its highest price at $7.06, after starting its trade at $6.99. Company reported an increase of 1.03% at the price of $7.05 recently and its current day range is from $7.06to $6.96.LSTMF total market capitalization remained $1.37 billion. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) recently soared 1.55% after opening at $14.24. Its current trading price is $14.39. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 576,392.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 577,620.00 shares. Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



For How Long DTEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lot78 Inc(OTCMKTS:LOTE) opened day trade at $0.14 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.162 recently with the gain of +15.71%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 377,683.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 360,774.00 shares.



LOTE overall market capitalization is $37.23 million. Lot78, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and sells apparel under the Lot78 name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men?s and women?s ready to wear line, which include leather jackets, t-shirts, sweats, knitwear, chinos, and wool coats.



Will LOTE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/







