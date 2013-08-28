Traders Alert: Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE:FBR), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), UBS AG (US Listing) (NYSE:UBS), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:NOAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE:FBR), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS), Noah Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:NOAH).



Fibria Celulose SA (ADR) (NYSE:FBR) decreased -1.72% and closed at $11.46 on a traded volume of 2.03 million shares, in comparison to 1.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.32%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.35billion and its total outstanding shares are 553.93million.



Will FBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fibria Celulose S.A. engages in the production, sale, and export of short fiber pulp. The company primarily offers bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp used in the manufacture of toilet paper; uncoated and coated paper for printing and writing; and coated cardboard for packaging.



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) plunged -3.18% and closed at $11.26 on a traded volume of 2.02 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.86 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 1.17%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.26 and $11.50.



Will FHN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



UBS AG (US listing) (NYSE:UBS) dropped -2.18% and closed at $19.77. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.92 and $20.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.98. Its introductory price for the day was $19.84, with the overall traded volume 2.05 million shares.



Will UBS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UBS AG, a financial services firm, provides wealth management, asset management, and investment banking products and services worldwide. Its Wealth Management division provides financial services to high net worth individuals worldwide.



Noah Holdings Limited (ADR)(NYSE:NOAH) after opening its shares at the price of $13.70, dropped -7.01% to close at $12.73 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.99 million shares, in comparison to 482.440 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.25 and $18.68 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.72.



Will NOAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on distributing wealth management products in the People?s Republic of China.



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