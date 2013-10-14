Traders Alert: FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Dole Food Company Inc (NYSE:DOLE), ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Dole Food Company Inc (NYSE:DOLE), ProShares Short Russell2000 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM).



FXCM Inc (NYSE:FXCM) opened its last trade at the price of $18.52. Its closing price was $18.15 after gaining 2.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.17 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 469.366 shares. FXCM Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail Trading and Institutional Trading.



Will FXCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS) percentage change surged 0.79% to close at $17.85 with the total traded volume of 2.17 million shares while its average volume of 2.37 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.44 - $20.60, while its day lowest price was $17.68. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.85. Barclays PLC provides various financial products and services worldwide. The company operates in UK Retail and Business Banking, Europe Retail and Business Banking, Africa Retail and Business Banking, Barclaycard, Investment Bank, Corporate Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management groups.



Will BCS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dole Food Company Inc (NYSE:DOLE) traded on volume of 2.16 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.44 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.60 and closed at $13.66 by scoring 0.22%. In the last three months the stock was up 6.55% while its 52 week range of the stock was $9.25 - $13.81. Dole Food Company, Inc. engages in sourcing, growing, processing, marketing, and distributing fresh fruits and vegetables to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers; and other food product companies.



Will DOLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Short Russell2000(ETF) (NYSEARCA:RWM) started its last trading session with the price of $18.58 and closed at $18.27 by scoring -1.40%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.14 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 253.467 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -1.20. Day range for the stock was $18.27 and $18.59. ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index).



Will RWM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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