Traders Alert: Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO), Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)



Gafisa SA (ADR) (NYSE:GFA) stock moved down -0.75% and finished the day at $2.64. The day started out with opening price of $2.66. The company traded with the total volume of 2.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.58 million shares. During the last one month it rose with the percentage of +5.18.Its year to date performance remained adverse -43.23%.



Gafisa SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the homebuilding and real estate operations.



Has GFA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) close at $7.54 with the total traded volume of 2.27 million shares, and average volume of 2.56 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +11.37%. During last trade its minimum price was $7.35 and it gained its highest price of $7.65.



EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO Resources) is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore the United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Can Investors Bet on XCO after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK) started its trading session with the price of $7.81 and closed at $7.92 by scoring +0.89%. OPK’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.28 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.48 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a positive move of +5.74%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +64.66%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $4.05 - $8.06.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO), incorporated in October 1991, is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.



Why Should Investors Buy OPK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) percentage change mounted +2.65% to close at $18.97 with the total traded volume of 2.27 million shares, and average volume of 2.03 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +27.49%. During last trade its minimum price was $18.46 and it gained its highest price of $19.05.



WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties.



Why Should Investors Buy WPX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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