Traders Alert - Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), VCA Antech Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), VCA Antech Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)



Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened the session at $45.99, remained amid the day range of $45.74 - $46.33, and closed the session at $46.28. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.54% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.18 million shares. Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides children?s and family leisure time products and services worldwide. Its product offerings encompass various toys, including boys? action figures, vehicles and play sets, girls? toys, electronic toys, plush products, preschool toys and infant products, electronic interactive products, and creative play and toy-related specialty products.



For How Long HAS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VCA Antech Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) traded with volume of 1.25 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 784,877 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.42 - $29.58. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.44% and closed its session at $27.17. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.41 billion. VCA Antech, Inc. operates as an animal healthcare company in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Animal Hospital and Laboratory. The Animal Hospital segment offers general medical and surgical services, as well as specialized treatments comprising advanced diagnostic services.



Has WOOF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) exchanged 1.24 million shares and the average volume remained 1.33 million shares. The stock escalated +0.42% and closed the session at $55.38. The beta of the stock remained 1.72 and the EPS of the stock remained 3.20. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 165.73 million. KLA-Tencor Corporation engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide.



Will KLAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.20 million shares. The stock advanced +4.12% and finished the session Tuesday at $221.79. The EPS of the stock remained 6.74. The one month of the stock was -2.62% and three month trend remained negative -2.46%. Biogen Idec Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hemophilia, and autoimmune disorders in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include AVONEX for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).



Why Should Investors Buy BIIB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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