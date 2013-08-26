Traders Alert - IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), US WIRELESS ONLINE (OTCMKTS:UWRL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), US WIRELESS ONLINE (OTCMKTS:UWRL)



IceWEB, Inc. (OTCBB:IWEB) gained 5.88% recently, while trading on 2.19M shares, at the price of $0.0360. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.03 to $0.04 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $12.81M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 on Jul 15, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.10 on Oct 1, 2012. IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services. The Company’s customer base includes the United States government agencies, enterprise companies, and small to medium sized businesses (SMB).



For How Long IWEB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) loss of -1.57% recently, in the current trading session, at $1.25 with a total volume of 257,212.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 285,125.00 shares. It floated in a range of $1.18 to $1.29 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $75.14M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.25 or above $1.67. North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani. The Company is focused on its oil and natural gas exploration, exploitation and development operations on projects located in the San Joaquin Basin.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES) recently recorded a gain of 10.32% and was moving within a range of $1.55 -$1.75, its current trading price is $1.71. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 214,712.00 shares, versus an average volume of 137,407.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.21 on Dec 17, 2012 and $1.57 was the best price in the same period. SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SafeStitch) is a developmental stage medical device company focused on the development of medical devices that manipulate tissues for the treatment of hernia formation, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophageal obstructions.



Will SFES Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



US WIRELESS ONLINE (OTCMKTS:UWRL) loss of -66.67% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $2.97M. The share price, after opening at $0.03, hit a high of $0.05 and hovered above $0.03, while its recent trading price was $0.01. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 10.39M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 30,969.00 shares. US Wireless Online, Inc., through its subsidiary, Go Green Electronic Recycling, engages in the management and recycling of electronic waste in the United States. The company involves in the recycling of desktops, laptops, monitors, copiers, printers, fax machines, telecommunication equipment/systems.



Will UWRL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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