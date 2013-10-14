Traders Alert: iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU), Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ).



iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWU) opened its last trade at the price of $19.44. Its closing price was $19.56 after gaining 0.93% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.26 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 558.615 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.15.



iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Will EWU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chambers Street Properties (NYSE:CSG) percentage change surged 1.56% to close at $9.09 with the total traded volume of 2.19 million shares while its average volume of 2.39 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.16 - $10.10, while its day lowest price was $8.81. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.14. Chambers Street Properties and its subsidiaries operate as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in real estate properties, including office, retail, industrial, and multifamily residential properties, as well as other real estate-related assets.



Will CSG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) traded on volume of 2.18 million shares in the last session against average volume of 850.921 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.70 and closed at $10.05 by scoring 3.61%. In the last three months the stock was up 47.36% while its 52 week range of the stock was $2.38 - $10.14. Ferro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty materials and chemicals in the United States and internationally. It operates in six segments: Performance Coatings, Electronic Materials, Color and Glass Performance Materials, Polymer Additives, Specialty Plastics, and Pharmaceuticals.



Will FOE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ProShares Ultra Silver (ETF) (NYSEARCA:AGQ) started its last trading session with the price of $19.25 and closed at $19.32 by scoring -2.77%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.18 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 350.465 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.31. Day range for the stock was $19.00 and $19.34. ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London.



Will AGQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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