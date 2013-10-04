Traders Alert: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Cemex SAB De CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX).



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.39. Its closing price was $11.45 after gaining 0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.44 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.82. Key Corp, is a bank holding company. It is a bank-based financial services company. KeyCorp is the parent holding company for KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), its principal subsidiary, through which most of its banking services are provided.



Will KEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) percentage change plunged -1.65% to close at $2.98 with the total traded volume of 11.73 million shares while its average volume of 5.77 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.49 - $3.34, while its day lowest price was $2.97. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.04. Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes.



Will CIM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX) traded on volume of 11.52 million shares in the last session against average volume of 16.93 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $18.33 and closed at $18.10 by scoring -1.68%. In the last three months the stock was up 23.21% while its 52 week range of the stock was $13.43 - $42.46. Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. Barrick also hold interests in oil and gas properties located in Canada.



Will ABX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX) started its last trading session with the price of $11.42 and closed at $11.30 by scoring -1.05%. The stock traded with total volume of 11.23 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 12.71 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.61. Day range for the stock was $11.16 and $11.49. Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing.



Will CX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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