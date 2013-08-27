Traders Alert: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TCK), the Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY), CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TCK), The Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL).



Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LRY) increased 0.37% and closed at $35.28 on a traded volume of 1.24million shares, in comparison to 1.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.15%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.15 billion and its total outstanding shares are146.02 million.



Will LRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Liberty Property Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment holding trust. Through its subsidiary, it provides leasing, property management, development, acquisition, and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of industrial and office properties.



CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) plunged -1.00% and closed at $26.67 on a traded volume of 1.22 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.67 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.12. The Intra-day range for the stock is $26.64 and $26.98.



Will CMS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CMS Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises.



Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE:TCK) showing no change, closed at $26.26. So far in three months, the stock is down -3.6%. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.98 and $38.57 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.59. Its introductory price for the day was $26.34, with the overall traded volume of 1.22million shares.



What TCK’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa.



The Ryland Group, Inc. (NYSE:RYL) after opening its shares at the price of $34.85, jumped up 0.89% to close at $35.16 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.22 million shares, in comparison to 1.97 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.58 and $50.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $35.84.



Will RYL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Ryland Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder and a mortgage-finance company in the United States.



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