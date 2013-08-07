Traders Alert - LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LFAP) closed at the price of $0.0700 after opening at $0.07. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.51M shares, as compared to its average volume of 633,714.00 shares. LifeApps Digital Media Inc., formerly Prime Time Travel, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a sports travel Company. The Company is engaged in creating and managing trips to destination locations for youth sports teams.



Is LFAP a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 83,924.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 53,181.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.63 for the day and its closing price was $1.59 after decline -4.22%. Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Spyglass Resources Corp. in March 2013, as result of its amalgamation with Charger Energy Corp. and AvenEx Energy Corp. Spyglass Resources Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.



Has SGLRF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) traded with volume of 15,097.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 8,152.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $81.28 and closed at $80.00 by scoring +2.13%. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an electron beam melting (EBM) machine for the industrial production of orthopedic implants.



For How Long AMAVF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) stock traded with total volume of 62,897.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 22,475.00 shares. MSLP started its trading session with the price of $11.48 and closed at $11.37 after decline -0.96%. MusclePharm Corporation (MusclePharm) is engaged in the business of providing personal fitness training using isometric techniques (Tone in Twenty). Muscle Pharm offers 12 products: Assault, Battle Fuel, Bullet Proof, Combat Powder, MuscleGel, Shred Matrix, Re-con, Armor-V, BCAA 3:1:2, ZMA Max.



Will MSLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/