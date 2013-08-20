Traders Alert - Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN), SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN), SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:GLD)



Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) decreased -4.29% and closed at $32.61on a traded volume of 8.57 million shares, in comparison to 4.58 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 6.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.14 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 709.67 million. Marathon Oil Corporation (Marathon Oil) is an international energy company engaged in exploration and production, oil sands mining and integrated gas with operations in the United States.



Has MRO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) plunged -0.25% and closed at $47.58 on a traded volume of 8.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 10.99 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.46%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $40.02 and $50.16. Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures.



Has MRK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ICICI Bank Limited (ADR) (NYSE:IBN) dropped down -9.45% and closed at $26.84. So far in three months, the stock is down -44.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $26.60 and $48.44 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $28.58. Its introductory price for the day was $28.57, with the overall traded volume of 8.24 million shares. ICICI Bank Limited (the Bank) is a banking company. The Bank, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, is a diversified financial services group providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.



Why Should Investors Buy IBN After theRecentFall?Just Go Here and Find Out



SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:GLD), after opening its shares at the price of $132.40, dropped -0.43% to close at $132.01 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares.

The 52-week range for the stock is $114.68 and $174.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $132.50. Its introductory price for the day was $132.40. SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The Trust holds gold and issues shares (Shares) (in minimum blocks of 100,000 Shares, also referred to as Baskets) in exchange for deposits of gold and distributes gold in connection with redemption of Baskets



Will GLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/