Traders Alert: Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IVV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IVV).



Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) decreased -0.54% and closed at $46.19 on a traded volume of 4.06 million shares, in comparison to 6.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 43.14%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.56 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.18 billion.



Will MET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the United States, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) plunged -0.69% and closed at $111.22 on a traded volume of 4.00 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.05 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $110.72 and $112.48.



Will BRK.B Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm primarily engages in the insurance and reinsurance of property and casualty risks business.



McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) dropped -0.53% and closed at $94.36. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.29%. The 52-week range for the stock is $83.31 and $103.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $95.13. Its introductory price for the day was $95.00, with the overall traded volume of 3.99 million shares.



Will MCD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



McDonald?s Corporation franchises and operates McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America.



iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IVV) after opening its trade at the price of $165.38, dropped -0.35% to close at $164.40 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 825.341 shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $135.25 and $171.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $165.38.



Will IVV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index).



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