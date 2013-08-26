Traders Alert - Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY), TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)



Neah Power Systems Inc(OTCBB:NPWZ) was trading lower by -0.0001 points or -2.50% to $0.0039.So far, around 2.00 million shares have changed hands in this session. After opening at $0.004, the stock hit as high as $0.0042. However, it traded between $0.0031 and $0.021 over the last twelve months. Neah Power Systems, Inc. engages in the development and sale of renewable energy solutions through its fuel cell technology. The company?s fuel cells are designed to replace existing rechargeable battery technology in various applications. It provides various power solutions that include devices, such as notebook PCs and military radios, as well as other computer, entertainment, and communications products for the military, transportation, and portable electronics applications. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.



Has NPWZ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NZTCY) was at $8.80, showing a +0.64% increase. Around 73,844.00 shares have been traded, versus an-average trading volume of 85,095.00 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.27 billion. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia. IT operates in five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-I, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TagLikeMe Corp(OTCMKTS:TAGG) moved -6.45 per cent lower at $0.0029and is trading between $0.0027 and $0.0031 after opening the day at $0.0031. Its performance over the last five days remained -17.14%, which stands at -44.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -92.93%. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology.



Why Should Investors Buy TAGG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)’s shares rose today, gaining 4.28 per cent to $1.95. The stock is up around +103.13% in 2013 and +45.52% for the last 12 months. Around 51,471.00 shares changed hands so far in this sessioncompared to an-average trading volume of 54,500.00 shares. New Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a development stage renewable and alternative energy company. It develops SolarWindow electricity generating system, which facilitates to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources; and generate electricity from a see-through and semi-transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.



Has NENE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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