Traders Alert: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Omnicare, Inc. (NYSE:OCR), PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA: DBC), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE), Omnicare, Inc. (NYSE:OCR), PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA: DBC), AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).



Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) decreased -0.44% and closed at $38.64 on a traded volume of 1.20 million shares, in comparison to 2.59 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over13.48%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.82billion and its total outstanding shares are 254.08 million.



Will NE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Noble Corporation operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.



Omnicare, Inc. (NYSE:OCR) soared 0.52% and closed at $56.28 on a traded volume of 1.19 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.11 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 22.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $55.68 and $56.39.



Will OCR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Omnicare, Inc. operates as a healthcare services company that specializes in the management of pharmaceutical care in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Long-Term Care Group and Specialty Care Group.



PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA: DBC) jumped up 0.56% and closed at $26.72. So far in three months, the stock is up 2.38%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.09 and $29.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.78. Its introductory price for the day was $26.71, with the overall traded volume of 172.721 shares.



Will DBC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PowerShares DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (the Fund) is organized as a Delaware statutory trust. The Fund is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return (the Index).



AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) after opening its shares at the price of $59.88, dropped -0.77% to close at $59.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.19 million shares, in comparison to 2.09 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $45.52 and $63.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $60.05.



Will AFL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products.



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