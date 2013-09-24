Traders Alert - North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) , Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) , Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) , Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT)



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) opened at the price of $1.18, along with 760,830.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $1.24 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.24 by scoring +7.83% at 1:42PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -2.36%. In the previous 3 months it scored +21.57%. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



What was the Moving Force behind NAMG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NAMG



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.07, starting its day trade with a price of $0.06 and reported an increase of 8.39%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0698 at 1:44 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.05 - $0.10, while today, up until 1:46PM, its minimum price was $0.06. Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 1.00% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.46 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.46.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 15.43%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +53.03%. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



For How Long GSAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT) is trading with a rise of 1.98% along with the exchange price of $1.03 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.05.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 56.06% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 56.06%. Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. The company?s product line includes PV-10, a Phase II study completed drug candidate for metastatic melanoma, a Phase I study completed candidate for breast cancer, and a Phase I protocol expansion candidate for liver metastasis.



Will PVCT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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