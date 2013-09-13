Traders Alert: Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCMKTS: EXLA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN), Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCMKTS: EXLA).



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.17%. The stock closed at $0.0180 after decreasing total volume of 3.19 million shares. Its opening price was $0.02. So far, the company’s stock is up 190.32% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 100%.



Will NPHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) reported the gain of 0.36% and closed at $16.55 with the total traded volume of 32.038 shares. The stock's opening price was $16.60. The company has a total market capitalization of $46.20 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $11.73 - $16.70, while during last trade its worst hit was $16.49 and it gained its best price of $16.66. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 8.49%.



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Green Innovations Ltd (OTCBB: GNIN) ended its day with the rise of 13.14%. It was closed at the price of $0.155 after making its opening at $0.14. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 517.791 shares, as compared to its average volume of 199.030 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.14, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.16.



Will GNIN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Green Innovations Ltd. imports and distributes bamboo-based hygienic and household products under the Brand names Premium Formulation, Clearly Herbal, and Green & Soft.



Helmer Directional Drilling Corp (OTCMKTS: EXLA) reported the drop of -45.45%, to close at $0.0006 with the overall traded volume of 22.10 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -84.21%.



Will EXLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Helmer Directional Drilling Corp., an exploration stage, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, silver, copper, iron, rare earth minerals, and other exploitable resources.



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