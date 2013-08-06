Trader's Alert on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (NYSE:TC), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC), SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI).



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), in preceding trading session, showed a bearish movement of -3.70% and remained with market capitalization of 942.55 million. The stock gained volume of 1,752,500 shares in prior session, while the average volume was 1.86 million shares. The YTD trend of the stock remained negative -48.48%. The stock decreased -8.89% in the prior 5 day’s trading period. The EPS of the stock remained -2.50.



What GOL’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mailbags in Latin America.



MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded with volume of 1,720,100 shares in the most recent session, as compared to average volume of 2.73 million shares.



During the preceding trading session, the stock showed a bearish movement of -1.07% to the closing price of $13.82. MBI traded in the day’s price range of $13.60 - $14.10 and the 52 week price range was $6.78 - $16.15. The one month performance graph illustrated it as a percentage gainer of +1.62%.



Should MBI a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



MBIA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance and related reinsurance, advisory, and portfolio services for the public and structured finance markets; and asset management advisory services in the United States and internationally.



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA) (NYSE:TC) in prior session, moved up +2.73% and, at the end of the day, closed the session at $3.01.



The stock traded with volume of 1,734,200 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 1.30 million shares. The market capitalization of the company was of 515.36 million.



Can TC Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. engages in mining, milling, processing, and marketing of molybdenum products in the United States and Canada.



The stock which exchanged over 01 million shares in the preceding session was SAIC, Inc. (NYSE:SAI), as it traded with volume of 1,715,300 shares and its average volume remained 2.57 million shares. The market capitalization of the stock remained $5.36 billion. Yesterday, the stock grew +0.13% and closed the session at $15.67.



Where SAI is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



SAIC, Inc. provides scientific, engineering, systems integration, and technical services and solutions in the areas of defense, health, energy, infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and cybersecurity to agencies of the U.S. Department of Defense.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/