Trader's Alert On: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXS), Qlik Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:QLIK), Zions Bancorporation(NASDAQ:ZION)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION)



Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) stock down -0.11% and finished the day at $45.58. The company traded with the total volume of 1.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.22 million shares. During the last 5 trades the stock plummeted almost -1.15%. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -2.94%. Its year to date performance remained progressive 29.16%.



Should HAS a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) announced it will webcast presentations from its Investor Day on Tuesday, September 10, 2013, beginning at 10:00 AM eastern time.



Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXS) percentage change reduced -0.58% to close at $70.77 with the total traded volume of 1.03 million shares, more than average volume of 1.86 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of 7.85%. If we look at the last 6 months of trade, that is in the bearish zone with a drop of -2.91%. During last trade its minimum price was $70.55 and it gained its highest price of $72.02.



Can CTXS Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Citrix Systems, Inc. provides cloud computing solutions that enable information technology (IT) and service providers to build private and public clouds worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Enterprise and Online Services.



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK) started its trading session with the price of $32.98 and closed at $32.79 by scoring -0.67%. QLIK’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.47 million shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -5.64% %. QLIK’s quarterly performance remained in the green with the percentage of +10.96, while its year to date performance showed that the stock advanced overall +50.97%. The 52-week price range of the stock remained $ 32.43 - $33.25



Where QLIK is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business intelligence that enables customers to make business decisions primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.



Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -1.34%. Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of 31.13%. ZION traded with volume of 1.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.85 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $27.97 while it started its day-trade at $28.38. Its 52-week price range was $19.03 - $31.40.



Is ZION Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find Out Here



Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and related services in the United States. It offers community banking services, including small and medium-sized business and corporate banking.



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