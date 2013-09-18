Traders Alert: Pearson Plc (LON: PSON), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pearson plc (LON: PSON), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY).



Pearson plc (LON: PSON) opened its last trade at the price of $10.45. Its closing price was $1,277.00 and showed no change, for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.48 million shares.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Can Investors Bet on PSON after this News update? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB: LQMT) percentage change plunged -3.55% to close at $0.149 with the total traded volume of 909.332 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 4.94 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.23, while its day lowest price was $0.15. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.16.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) traded on volume of 33.184 shares in the last session against average volume of 30.020 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $76.11 and closed at $76.30 by scoring -0.43%.



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) started its last trading session with the price of $25.52 and closed at $25.78 by scoring -0.66% decreased. The stock traded with total volume of 39.278 shares, while the average trading volume remained 74.490 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.35. Day range for the stock was $25.52 -$25.84.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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