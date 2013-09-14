Traders Alert: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IVV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D), iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: IVV).



Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) increased 1.74% and closed at $87.78 on a traded volume of 4.46 million shares, in comparison to 4.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 6.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $142.08 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.62 billion



Will PM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products.



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) plunged -1.20% and closed at $34.48 on a traded volume of 4.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.36 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -10.97%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $33.83 and $35.17.



Will LEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding, financial services, and real estate businesses in the United States.



Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) jumped 2.51% and closed at $61.28. The 52-week range for the stock is $48.94 and $61.94 and during the previous trading session it marked $61.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $60.27 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.24million shares.



Will D Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dominion Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in producing and transporting energy in the United States.



iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IVV) after opening its shares at the price of $170.05, jumped 0.14% to close the day at $170.18. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.21million shares, in comparison to 849.720 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $135.25 and $171.88 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $170.36.



Will IVV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.



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